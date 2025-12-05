Baku Hosts Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum (PHOTO)
Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov is expected to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the event.
The first panel session within the forum will be dedicated to the topic "Strengthening the media ecosystem to ensure information security".
It's also planned to hold a second panel session on the topic "Joint Cooperation in Increasing the Professionalism of Journalists and Media Literacy of Society".
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment