War Update: 167 Combat Engagements On Frontline, Heavy Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, providing operational information as of 08:00 on Friday, December 5.

Russian forces carried out 61 airstrikes, deploying 173 glide bombs. Also, the enemy conducted 6,664 artillery strikes, including 153 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 4,480 kamikaze drones in attacks.

Airstrikes affected, among others, the settlements of Shalyhyne in Sumy region, Ternuvate, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Stepnohirsk, Hryhorivka, and Veselianka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck two clusters of enemy personnel and equipment and destroyed three artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropping a total of five glide bombs, and conducted 175 artillery strikes, including five from multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Izbytske, Prylipky, and Synelnykove.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were two enemy attacks, repelled near the settlement of Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched nine attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Oleksandrivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Fedorivka, and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one combat engagement occurred near Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Mykolaipillia, Torske, and toward Berestka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 52 enemy assault actions near Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Vilne, Novoekonomichne, Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Svitle, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Russian forces carried out 19 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Vyshneve, Pavlivka, Krasnohirske, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, and toward Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made one attempt to breach Ukrainian defenses near Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses in personnel from February 24, 2022 to December 5, 2025 have reached approximately 1,178,610, including 1,240 eliminated over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff