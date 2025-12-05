Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) Announces Jerry Yang As The Newest Judge For The 7Th Africa's Business Heroes Summit And Grand Finale In Kigali

MENAFN - African Press Organization) KIGALI, Rwanda, December 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) ( ) initiative is pleased to announce that Jerry Yang, Co-Founder of Yahoo!, Founding Partner of AME Cloud Ventures, and Board Director of Alibaba Group, will join the judging panel at the 7th ABH Summit & Grand Finale on December 12–13, 2025, in Kigali, Rwanda.

As a leading figure in global technology and entrepreneurship, Jerry Yang offers extensive experience and insights in developing and expanding transformative companies. His involvement highlights ABH's dedication to connecting African entrepreneurs with international expertise and mentorship.

“Africa's entrepreneurs are shaping the future of innovation in ways that inspire the world,” said Jerry Yang.“I am honoured to join the judging panel for this year's Africa's Business Heroes prize competition and look forward to learning from founders who are building bold, scalable solutions for the continent and beyond.”

In addition to Jerry Yang, the judging panel will include leading African business figures, Diane Karusisi, CEO, Bank of Kigali, and Ibukun Awosika, Founder, The Chair Centre Group.

A Distinguished Lineup of Speakers and Industry Leaders

The 2025 Summit will bring together a powerful roster of speakers and thought leaders shaping entrepreneurship, investment and creative industries across Africa and beyond. Confirmed participants include:



Lijun Sun, Chair of the Board, Alibaba Foundation and President, Alibaba Philanthropy

Juliana Muganza, Deputy CEO, Rwanda Development Board

Clare Akamanzi, CEO, NBA Africa

Tara Fela Durotoye, Founder, House of Tara

Wandia Gichuru, CEO, Vivo Fashion Group Naa Ashorkor, Journalist and Theatre Producer

Theme and Programme: Defining Africa's Future Today

Under the theme“Defining Africa's Future Today,” the two-day event will feature interactive sessions, masterclasses, live pitches from the 2025 Top 10 finalists, and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem builders. The programme will explore key themes including leadership, innovation, investment, sustainability and the cross-sector collaboration driving Africa's business landscape.

Why Attend: A Pan African Platform for Collaboration and Growth

The 7th ABH Summit and Grand Finale offers a unique opportunity to engage with visionary entrepreneurs, global investors and business leaders who are shaping the future of global and African innovation.

Attendees will gain insights into emerging trends across key sectors while connecting with mentors, partners and ecosystem builders from across the continent. As Kigali hosts the Summit for the third year, this edition reinforces Rwanda's growing role as a continental hub for entrepreneurship and new business opportunities.

The Summit and Grand Finale are made possible through Alibaba Philanthropies in collaboration with the Rwanda Development Board. The event is supported by key sponsors- Gebeya, Bank of Kigali, Jasiri, and Inkomoko, whose partnership helps amplify the reach and impact of African entrepreneurship. ABH also recognizes the invaluable contribution of its Outreach Partners, including MTN Rwanda, Hanga Pitchfest, BPN Rwanda, Impact Hub Kigali, African Leadership University, Carnegie Mellon University - Africa, Kepler College, and Norrsken Africa, who play a critical role in connecting ABH to vibrant entrepreneurial communities across the continent. The event is also supported by Kabisa – a leading EV Ecosystem in Africa - and Kozo Kigali, who are generously providing transportation and hospitality services. Together, these partners reflect the collective effort driving ABH's mission to inspire, support, and celebrate Africa's business heroes.

“Being part of ABH as a Top 10 Hero was a defining moment in my journey. Sponsoring this year's Finale is my way of giving back to a platform that continues to open doors for African innovators. With the launch of Gebeya Dala at the 7th ABH Summit, we remain committed to accelerating Africa's digital talent ecosystem, and partnering with ABH reinforces that mission.” said, Amadou Daffe, Co-Founder & CEO, Gebeya; Catalyst Sponsor & Former ABH Top 10 Hero.

Registration

Entrepreneurs, investors, ecosystem builders, and other stakeholders interested in attending the 2025 ABH Summit and Grand Finale can register via the ABH website at .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa's Business Heroes (ABH).

Top 10 Posters



Downloa

Shar

















Mr. Jerry Yang joins ABH Finale as Judge



Downloa

Shar





























7th ABH Summit & Grand Finale on December 12–13, 2025, in Kigali, Rwanda



Downloa

Shar





























For media inquiries, please e-mail:

...



About Africa's Business Heroes (ABH):

Africa's Business Heroes is the flagship philanthropic programme of Alibaba Philanthropy committed to identifying, supporting and celebrating the next generation of African entrepreneurs. Each year, ABH awards 1.5 million US dollars in grant funding to outstanding business leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities.