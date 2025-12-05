Philippines: Tropical Depression Wilma May Make Landfall Friday Night

Tropical Depression Wilma is expected to make its initial landfall or pass close to eastern Visayas or Dinagat Islands on Friday evening (December 5) or Saturday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The Philippine weather bureau noted that Wilma is forecast to move west-southwestward until Saturday (December 6).

Recommended For You UAE team hoists portraits of founding leaders, flag on French Alps braving -3oC weather

“Afterwards, it will continue to traverse Visayas until Sunday (December 7). It will then emerge over the Sulu Sea and may pass over northern Palawan by Monday (December 8) morning,” Pagasa said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pagasa also noted that Wilma will likely remain a tropical depression throughout the forecast period.

As of 10am (6am UAE time), the tropical depression was located 235km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. It has maximum sustained winds of 45kmph near the center, gusts of up to 55kmph, and is moving west-southwestward at 15kmph.

Wilma is the country's first storm this December and the 23rd overall this 2025. The last time a tropical cyclone name beginning with W was used was in 2013, which was also named Wilma.