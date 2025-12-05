403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Aviation Regulator Eases Some Pilot Duty Rules Post Indigo Cancellations
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
India's aviation regulator DGCA on Friday eased some pilot duty rules after a staffing crunch forced IndiGo, the country's largest airline, to cancel hundreds of flights this week.Recommended For You UAE team hoists portraits of founding leaders, flag on French Alps braving -3oC weather
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment