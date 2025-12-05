Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Aviation Regulator Eases Some Pilot Duty Rules Post Indigo Cancellations

India Aviation Regulator Eases Some Pilot Duty Rules Post Indigo Cancellations


2025-12-05 04:19:24
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

India's aviation regulator DGCA on Friday eased some pilot duty rules after a staffing crunch forced IndiGo, the country's largest airline, to cancel hundreds of flights this week.

Recommended For You UAE team hoists portraits of founding leaders, flag on French Alps braving -3oC weather

MENAFN05122025000049011007ID1110441354



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search