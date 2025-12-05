Indigo Cancels 225 Flights Friday Morning Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory

India's Delhi Airport on Friday (December 5) confirmed that 225 Indigo flights have been cancelled since the morning from the capital's hub. The delay, which comprises both arrivals and departures, impacted a significant number of travellers. According to Indian media ANI, more than 500 flights of IndiGo stand cancelled on Friday

Delhi Airport then issued a passenger advisory and alerted travellers to operational challenges affecting certain domestic flights, resulting in delays and cancellations.

In an advisory posted on social media platform X, Delhi Airport said,“Please be advised that operational challenges affecting certain domestic services are resulting in flight delays and cancellations."

Delhi Airport also urged passengers to verify their flight status directly with their airline before leaving their homes and heading to the airport.

The airport further assured that dedicated on-ground teams are working closely with airline partners to mitigate disruptions and ensure a comfortable experience for passengers.“We appreciate your patience and cooperation,” the advisory further read.

Minimal impact on UAE travellers

Despite hundreds of flights being cancelled by Indian airline Indigo, it will have minimal impact on UAE travellers, according to experts. However, some travelers are rethinking their plans based on the current situation.

“None of the international flights of Indigo airline have been impacted,” said Mohammed Safeer, General Manager of Smart Travels.“We had a call with Indigo airline this morning and they have assured us that the international flights will continue as scheduled.”

Temporary operational exemptions

IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the DGCA with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said,“To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026.”

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

(Inputs from ANI)