UAE: Cloudflare Outage Disrupts Work Several Sites Down
An outage at web-infrastructure company Cloudflare stalled work in several offices in the UAE on Friday afternoon as websites and content management systems failed to load.
The company issued an advisory on December 5 at 8:56 UTC, saying,“Cloudflare is investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs. Customers using the Dashboard / Cloudflare APIs are impacted as requests might fail and/or errors may be displayed.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment