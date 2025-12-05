Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE: Cloudflare Outage Disrupts Work Several Sites Down

UAE: Cloudflare Outage Disrupts Work Several Sites Down


2025-12-05 04:19:36
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An outage at web-infrastructure company Cloudflare stalled work in several offices in the UAE on Friday afternoon as websites and content management systems failed to load.

The company issued an advisory on December 5 at 8:56 UTC, saying,“Cloudflare is investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs. Customers using the Dashboard / Cloudflare APIs are impacted as requests might fail and/or errors may be displayed.”

MENAFN05122025000049011007ID1110441358



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search