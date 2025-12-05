Yami Gautam Praises Husband Aditya Dhar As 'Dhurandhar' Hits Cinemas

Yami Gautam's Heartfelt Note for 'Dhurandhar' Team

It's a special day for Bollywood actor Yami Gautam as her husband Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar' hits the theatres today. She praised Dhar for his dedication and hard work, saying, "You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication, intent, passion, sweat, blood, tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya".

Taking to X, she penned a long note for her husband and the entire film's team, "And it's DHURANDHAR DAY today!!!! Some of the hardest working & gem of people that I know & proud to call them my family!!! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication, intent, passion, sweat, blood, tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya!!!" Yami added, "Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together!!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might. DHURANDHAR Is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across globe. Ab yeh aapki film hai, audience..Jai Hind" And it's DHURANDHAR DAY today!!!! Some of the hardest working & gem of people that I know & proud to call them my family!!! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication, intent, passion, sweat, blood, tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya!!! Too many... twitter/tpIY1hX2uR - Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) December 5, 2025

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action thriller features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Gautam Slams 'Extortion-Like' Paid Negativity

Meanwhile, earlier, the 'Haq' actor has called out what she describes as the growing culture of "extortion-like" hype and paid negativity, and has also urged her colleagues in the film industry to end the practice of creating "hype" through marketing tools.

In a detailed note shared on Instagram, the actress expressed her deep concern about the growing practice of pressuring filmmakers to buy manufactured publicity. Gautam, who referenced the upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar,' opened up about how the project, directed by her husband Aditya Dhar, is experiencing attempts at targeted "negativity" even before its release.

In her note, she wrote, "There is something I've been wanting to express for a long time, and I feel today is that day & I must. This so-called trend of giving money, under the guise of marketing a film, to ensure good 'hype' is created for a film, or else 'they' will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released), until you pay 'them' money, feels nothing but a kind of extortion. Just because this arrangement is accessible to anyone, whether to 'hype' a film or spread negativity against another actor or a film, is a plague that is going to affect the future of our industry in a big way." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Yami is currently seen in 'HAQ' opposite Emraan Hashmi. Made under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. (ANI)

