Finland Reaffirms Anti-Terror Stance, Hails Strong Ties With India

Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, reaffirmed Finland's firm stance against terrorism while highlighting the strength of ties between New Delhi and Helsinki as the Nordic nation marked its 108th Independence Day. Speaking at a celebration event in the national capital on Thursday, Ambassador Lahdevirta noted the common priorities that the two countries share across several critical sectors.

"Today we are celebrating the 108th Independence Day of Finland, and it's a great day because we are also celebrating the friendship and partnership between Finland and India," he said. "This is something that really unites us in many ways, as we have common priorities like digitalisation, education, sustainability and innovation," Lahdevirta added.

Finland's Anti-Terrorism Stance

Reiterating Finland's commitment to global peace and international norms, the envoy stressed that his country has respected the rule of law and international treaties and is opposed to all forms of terrorism. "Finland is a country that respects the rule of law and international treaties, and we are against terrorism in all its forms," he added.

India's Recent Terror Concerns

India has been at the forefront in calling for a unified approach to address terrorism in all forms. This comes at a time of escalating concerns over the rise of terrorist activities, with India witnessing two such incidents in recent times. On April 22, 26 civilians were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-affiliated proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF). Meanwhile, on November 10, a car blast took place near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, killing at least 15 people and leaving several injured. The Union Cabinet later released a resolution confirming that the blast was a "terror incident".

Deepening India-Finland Ties

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Finland and India have long shared cordial and friendly ties, and in recent years, their relationship has expanded to include cooperation in research, innovation, and mutual investments.

Earlier in June, the Finnish Envoy stated that the country supports India's 'right and duty to protect citizens', following New Delhi's retaliation through Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)