Bigg Boss 19 Trophy FIRST Look Out: Stunning Crystal Design Highlights The 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' Vibe

The Bigg Boss Season 19 trophy has finally been revealed, creating a buzz among fans and contestants alike. BB Tak shared the first picture of the stunning trophy, which perfectly matches this season's theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Contestants looked thrilled as Bigg Boss unveiled it inside the house.

The trophy stands out with two human hands and arms designed entirely with silver crystals, meeting at the fingertips to create a steeple-like shape. Beneath this arch sits a gold-rimmed, crystal-studded“BB” emblem. The grand, artistic look mirrors the prestige of the title.

The moment the trophy was revealed, the finalists watched in awe, hands folded, admiring the intricate design. Interestingly, it's the same trophy Salman Khan posed with earlier on the show. The unveiling added excitement as the finale draws near, boosting competitive spirits.

The top five finalists have now been confirmed. In a special task, each had to choose another deserving winner. Amaal named Pranit, while Pranit chose Gaurav. Tanya backed Amaal, Gaurav supported Pranit, and Farrhana picked Tanya, reflecting diverse and strategic choices.