Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,240 Over Past Day


2025-12-05 01:05:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform notes.

As of December 5, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,396 (+0) tanks, 23,686 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 34,843 (+34) artillery systems, 1,558 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,253 (+0) air-defense systems, 431 (+1) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 86,900 (+424) operational-tactical drones, 4,024 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 68,907 (+94) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,014 (+2) units of special equipment.

Read also: Ukraine's USF strike nearly 23,500 enemy targets in November

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 150 combat engagements took place on the frontline on December 4, with nearly one-third occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

UkrinForm

