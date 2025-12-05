Former NASA Astronaut Dr Don Thomas Visits Brighton College Abu Dhabi And Brighton College Dubai



Two-day programme aligns with the Colleges' STEM pathways, and the UAE's national focus on space and scientific advancement, engaging pupils from Pre-Prep to Sixth Form Sessions explored spaceflight, life in orbit, and the importance of perseverance and never giving up on one's dreams

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, 4 December 2025: Brighton College Abu Dhabi and Brighton College Dubai recently welcomed Dr Don Thomas, former NASA astronaut and veteran of four Space Shuttle missions, for a two-day programme designed to deepen pupils' understanding of space science and strengthen engagement with STEM subjects. With more than 1,040 hours spent in space, his visit reflects the Colleges' commitment to connecting classroom learning with real-world expertise.

The visit also aligns with the UAE's national commitment to advancing its space sector and strengthening STEM education, reflected in initiatives led by the UAE Space Agency, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and the country's wider investment in scientific research and innovation.

Across both campuses, Dr Thomas shared insights from his missions aboard Space Shuttle Columbia and Discovery, describing scientific investigations, satellite operations and life in orbit. His reflections on perseverance, hard work and never giving up on one's dreams offered pupils an inspiring, firsthand perspective on space exploration.

Brighton College Abu Dhabi: Whole-School Engagement

At Brighton College Abu Dhabi, Dr Thomas engaged with pupils across all year groups, beginning with interactive classroom sessions in Pre-Prep and Years 3 and 4, followed by a comprehensive presentation to Years 5 to 13. Older pupils were offered detailed insight into life and work in orbit, including how time is measured in space and the operational demands of Shuttle missions.

Taoyang Ding, Year 13 pupil at Brighton College Abu Dhabi, said:“The key message I took is that remarkable accomplishments are often achieved by ordinary people who commit wholeheartedly to their goals. It showed how perseverance and patience make even the most challenging goals possible.”

Dr Thomas's visit aligned with Brighton College Abu Dhabi's extensive STEM curriculum, which spans Solar System studies in Year 5, orbits and stellar evolution in Year 11, and cosmology in Year 13. Pupils also compete in the British Physics Olympiad and launch hydrogen rockets during Science Week.

Brighton College Dubai: STEM Workshops and Pathways

At Brighton College Dubai, Dr Thomas delivered a full programme of assemblies and workshops for Upper Prep, Pre-Prep and Lower Senior pupils, offering them insight into his career journey and the preparation required for space missions. He also led focused sessions for Year 10 and Year 11 pupils exploring STEM pathways, followed by a Sixth Form workshop supporting pupils preparing for university study in scientific and engineering fields.

His visit complemented Brighton College Dubai's wider STEM provision, which includes early exposure to Senior School laboratories, opportunities to participate in pupil-led STEM societies and a robust academic framework designed to develop analytical and scientific skills.

Reflecting on his time at both Colleges, Astronaut Dr Don Thomas said:

“My visit to Brighton College Abu Dhabi and Brighton College Dubai was outstanding. The excitement from children and staff was palpable, real, and exciting to see. It was a pleasure to meet with and speak to groups across all year levels, including some of the youngest in their themed costumes for the day. Discussions and questions from the older pupils really highlight the strengths of Brighton College's curriculum and the preparation that is provided to those headed to universities globally. The EverCurious Space team is excited to return in 2026 to continue the pupils' Space education journey with a SpaceWise Academy.”

Dr Thomas's visit reinforced the academic ambition shared by both Brighton College Abu Dhabi and Brighton College Dubai and provided pupils with an exceptional opportunity to learn directly from a leading figure in the field of space exploration. The programme strengthened the Colleges' ongoing commitment to delivering world-class STEM education and inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators.

