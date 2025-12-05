Alia Bhatt's November Dump Is All About Celebrating Your Loved Ones

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) For actress Alia Bhatt, the month of November has been full of blessings and some precious moments with the family.

Alia's latest social media post showed the netizens what the month gone by looked like for the 'Jigra' actress.

Alia gave a sneak peek into daughter Raha's third birthday celebration on November 6.

First, she dropped a photo of holding her daughter Raha in her arms as the mother and daughter duo twinned in pink. Both Alia and her little one had their backs to the camera.

Alia was also seen posing with mother, Soni Razdan, while dad, Mahesh Bhatt, turned photographer.

Alia and Ranbir also performed the Griha Pravesh pooja for their new home.

In the pic on her IG, Alia and Ranbir were seen performing pooja making for a lovely couple in ethnic attire.

We could also see mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor giving a warm hug to Alia during the Griha Pravesh ceremony, with late Rishi Kapoor's photo also visible in the backdrop.

Another photograph had Ranbir folding his hands in front of Rishi ji's portrait, accompanied by other glimpses of Alia, Ranbir, and little Raha being part of the puja ceremony.

"november 2025... you were a month & a half, (Sparkles, Sunflower, sun, white flower and yellow heart emojis) (sic)," the caption on the post read.

Alia and Ranbir's new mansion in Mumbai's Bandra West area is believed to be a six-story luxurious building estimated to be worth around Rs 250 crore.

Alia, Ranbir, and Neetu were often seen visiting the site over the years, as the work on the recently completed house was underway.

Alia further uploaded some images from sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday celebration.

As Shaheen turned a year older on November 28, Alia shared two photos of twinning with her in black attire, facing the camera together with a bright smile.

"My eternal sunshine. happy birthday, my home and whole heart," Alia's birthday wish for her elder sister read.