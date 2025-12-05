403
Sightsavers India Launches Its Podcast \'Eye Care, Do You?\'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 4th December 2025: Sightsavers India has launched its podcast, Eye Care, Do You? a platform to bring listeners closer to the people, stories and everyday work that drive the organisationâ€TMs mission and the people. The podcast will feature team members from across states, partners and stakeholders offering an inside look at how eye health, inclusive education and disability inclusion programmes come alive on the ground.
From personal journeys and professional insights to lighter, human-centred moments the podcast captures the real stories behind the work. Each episode offers a unique perspective, reflecting the diverse experiences of the people involved.
To mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the organisation has released a special episode featuring RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India. In this candid conversation, he reflects on his decades of experience in the development sector, the values that guide his leadership and what inclusion means in everyday life.
The podcast aims to create a space for honest dialogue highlighting the challenges, the progress and the people who make the work possible. Through these conversations, Sightsavers India hopes to deepen public understanding of disability inclusion and inspire more people to engage with the cause.
About Sightsavers India
Sightsavers India also known as Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind, is a development organisation working with partners to reduce avoidable blindness and promote equality of opportunity for people with disabilities. Sightsavers India collaborates with various departments of the respective state governments to scale up operations for Social Inclusion, Eye Health and Inclusive Educationâ€” our three core areas of work. We work in a sustainable way to promote lasting change by strengthening existing health systems, seeking to engage with the governments, and demonstrating best practices.
