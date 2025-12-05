From Single Mom Nurse To 7-Figure Medspa Founder: Mary Bycholski Of IV Lounge CT Emerges As A Leading Voice In Aesthetic Treatments And Wellness

Mary Bycholski, APRN, founder and CEO of IV Lounge CT, is rapidly becoming a recognized authority in the fields of aesthetic treatments, medical wellness, and medspa entrepreneurship, as her Connecticut-based medical spa and wellness brand continues its rapid growth and regional influence.

Bycholski, a nurse practitioner and single mother turned healthcare entrepreneur, founded IV Lounge CT with a mission to combine high-end aesthetic treatments with integrative medical wellness services under one luxury clinical experience. What began as a wellness-focused IV therapy concept has evolved into a full-service medical aesthetics and wellness clinic serving clients throughout Hartford County and beyond.

Today, IV Lounge CT offers a comprehensive menu of results-driven services including:

- Neurotoxin injections and dermal fillers

- IV vitamin therapy and hydration therapy

- Medical weight loss and metabolic wellness programs

- Skin rejuvenation, anti-aging, and aesthetic treatments

- Preventative wellness and recovery optimization

Under Bycholski's leadership, IV Lounge CT has become known for its medical-first approach to aesthetic treatments and wellness, blending safety, customization, and luxury care within a highly regulated clinical environment.

“True beauty and confidence come from aligning internal wellness with external aesthetics. Think of it as treating beauty from inside to out.” said Bycholski.“IV Lounge CT was built to deliver both-safely, ethically, and at the highest medical standard.”

Beyond her clinical leadership, Bycholski has also emerged as a regional mentor and educator for aspiring aesthetic injectors and medspa entrepreneurs. Through consulting programs, professional training, and speaking engagements, she supports the next generation of medical aesthetics providers with an emphasis on compliance, ethical practice, business strategy, and long-term sustainability.

With a powerful personal journey that includes overcoming adversity as a single mother in healthcare, Bycholski's story now resonates across both the wellness community and the medical aesthetics industry -making her a sought-after voice for industry panels, business conferences, and professional education events.

As demand for aesthetic treatments and preventative wellness services continues to rise nationwide, IV Lounge CT remains positioned at the forefront of innovation by delivering patient-centered, medically guided solutions that bridge luxury and longevity.

For more information on IV Lounge CT, its full range of aesthetic treatments and wellness services, or media inquiries regarding speaking and professional education, visit: