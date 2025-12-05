Bigg Boss 19 Finale Week: Will Tanya Mittal Be Evicted Next? Here's What We Know

It's unclear if Tanya Mittal was ousted from Bigg Boss 19 before the finale, but Malti Chahar was. Now that voting is open, fans can vote multiple times for their preferred contender to help decide the season's champion.

According to reports, Malti Chahar has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house before the big finale. With the finale just a few days away, fans are excited to see who will win this season. Another story has arisen online, alleging that Tanya Mittal has also been evicted from Bigg Boss 19 before the grand finale.

BREAKING NEWS:#TanyaMittal And #MaltiChahar has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house! The twist nobody saw coming has officially shaken the game badlenge... dynamics hilenge... aur drama abhi baaki hai! ⚡#TanyaIsTheBoss: 5th Postion #MaltiIsTheBoss:

Several X users allege that Tanya was removed following Malti's eviction from the house. However, these rumours lack strong evidence, leaving it unclear whether Tanya will be ousted in the following episodes. Meanwhile, BBTak has announced that Malti's elimination will take place during the forthcoming garden area challenge.

BREAKING NEWS:VIJAYI BHAVA TANYA MITTAL #AmaalMalik And #MaltiChahar has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house! The twist nobody saw coming has officially shaken the game badlenge... dynamics hilenge... aur drama abhi baaki hai! ⚡#AmaalIsTheBoss: 5th...

You may now vote for who you want to win the season. Each registered spectator may select their favourite competitor by downloading the official Bigg Boss 19 app or going to the show's official website. Depending on the program's guidelines, supporters can also vote via partner sites or SMS (if accessible).

Prediction FINAL VOTING TREND - BB19 1️⃣ #GAURAVKHANNA2️⃣ #TANYAMITTAL3️⃣ #PRANITMORE4️⃣ #FARRHANABHATT5️⃣ #AMAALMALIKIf the trend holds...GAURAV vs TANYA will walk into the finale as the TOP 2 and be the ones to switch off the Bigg Boss 19 lights for the last time...

Prepare all of your backup IDs, as each one can earn up to 99 votes every day. Give it your best and help your favourite win the grand finale!

As voting begins, fans have been rallying behind their favourite contenders. Many have made grand finale predictions regarding who will win the program. Several internet users think that Gaurav Khanna is the rightful winner of Bigg Boss 19. Aside from Gaurav, Farrhana is also receiving positive feedback from the crowd, and many feel she has the ability to be in the top three.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday through Sunday at 9 p.m. on Jio Hotstar and 10:30 p.m. on Colours TV.