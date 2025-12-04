Sharjah Announces Fines For Vehicles Still Displaying National Day Stickers

All vehicle owners must remove National Day celebration stickers on or before Saturday (December 6), Sharjah Police announced.

In an advisory issued by the Sharjah Police General Command, authorities said vehicles still displaying National Day decals after the deadline will face violations.

Recommended For You

This announcement comes after the authority impounded 106 vehicles and nine motorbikes during the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations for committing serious traffic violations that endangered road users.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the police, the violations included creating excessive noise, disturbing others, and driving recklessly and dangerously. Some motorists were were operating vehicles without a valid licence.

Khaleej Times earlier reported a growing trend among residents this year, with decorators noting a shift towards simpler, more elegant car designs. Customisation shops saw a surge in demand as residents looked for creative ways to showcase their pride ahead of the Eid Al Etihad weekend.