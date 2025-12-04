PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa To Speak At Doha Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The opening of the Doha Forum 2025 tomorrow will witness Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani speaking at the first panel discussion, titled 'Mediation in a Time of Fragmentation'.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed will be joined by Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President, European Commission; Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation, Spain; and Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Türkiye at the session, which will be moderated by CNN's Chief International Anchor.

Themed 'Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress', the 23rd Doha Forum will take place at Sheraton Grand, Doha from December 6-7 under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Bringing together world leaders, policymakers, and experts from across the globe, organisers noted that the Forum will convene diverse voices to exchange perspectives and explore pathways toward a more just, balanced and sustainable world.

Part of the programme also includes a Newsmaker Interview at 11.45am with Minister of State for Energy Affairs and Qatar Energy president and CEO His Excellency Saad Sherida al-Kaabi.

Dr Majed al-Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and official spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will speak at a session on 'Gulf – EU Relations in the Age of Strategic Isolation', at 12pm, along with high-level participants from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Italy.

A session, titled 'Global Trade Tensions: Economic Impact and Policy Responses in MENA;' will see Qatar's Minister of Finance His Excellency Ali Ahmed al-Kuwari sharing his views on how countries in the MENA region navigate rising global trade and policy uncertainty.

Qatar Museums chairperson Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani will also take part in a talk on 'Humanity's Next Chapter: Innovation and Impact from the Global South', along with Gates Foundation chair Bill Gates, and Dangote Foundation president Aliko Dangote. Al Jazeera principal presenter Folly Bah Thibault will moderate this discussion at 4.30pm.

