The Cat Thronetm Introduces Next-Generation Humane, Vet-Approved Cat Toilet Training System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portland, OR, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cat ThroneTM, a Portland-based pet care innovation company, has released a next-generation cat toilet training system, designed for owners seeking a cleaner, healthier alternative to traditional litter boxes. Developed with veterinarians and feline behavior specialists, The Cat Throne is the first and only cat toilet training system built around a humane, stability-first design that prioritizes feline comfort.







The Revolution of Cats and their Humans

“The Cat Throne was created to provide a safe and stable alternative for families looking to reduce litter use while supporting their cat's comfort,” said Heather Wagner, Founder of The Cat ThroneTM.“Every element of the system is purposefully engineered so training can progress smoothly and humanely, even for senior cats.”

This humane cat toilet training system integrates behavioral insight, durable materials, and user feedback to address common training challenges faced by cat owners – particularly safety and ease of progression. It features a custom-designed toilet seat, crafted in the United States by Bemis, America's leading toilet seat manufacturer.

Key Features of The Cat Throne:



Custom Bemis Toilet Seat: A premium wood seat finished with white enamel, featuring patented clips that lock The Cat Throne seat in place for zero wobble.

Expanded Cat Throne Seat: Increased surface area, non-slip texture, and reinforced support to ensure stability for all cats, including seniors and anxious learners.

Deep, Sturdy Training Trays: Three variations of trays – solid, small hole, and large hole – that are crack-resistant. They are designed to support gradual, instinct-aligned training stages.

Permanent or As-Needed Use: The product can remain on the toilet permanently, lifting The Cat Throne seat up and down to provide ongoing support. It can be removed or reinstalled later to adapt to a cat's changing needs. Nine-Piece All-Inclusive Kit: Includes the Bemis toilet seat, The Cat Throne seat, three deep trays, flushable tofu litter sample, a tidy-up brush, tongs for waste removal, and step-by-step instructions.



The Cat Throne's thoughtful engineering offers more than convenience; it also supports cleaner, healthier living conditions for cats and their families. By reducing long-term litter consumption, households can minimize dust, odors, and daily scooping. The system's reusable design further contributes to sustainable pet care by decreasing the amount of litter waste sent to landfills and reducing methane-generating disposal.

The Cat Throne team works closely with its community, relying on insights from early adopters, long-time users, and veterinary professionals to guide every update and new feature. Their feedback shapes meaningful improvements and drives future innovation. This latest design strengthens trust throughout the training process and enhances both feline comfort and overall household wellbeing.

To learn more, please visit .

About The Cat ThroneTM

The Cat ThroneTM is a Portland-based pet care innovation company founded by designer Heather Wagner. Guided by a feline-first approach and thoughtful craftsmanship, the company focuses on developing long-lasting, behavior-aligned solutions that support cleaner homes and sustainable pet care practices while addressing the evolving needs of modern cat owners.



Media Contact

Company Name: The Cat ThroneTM

Contact Person: Heather Wagner

Contact Number: (415) 786-8333

Email: ...

Country: United States

Website:

Socials:

Socials:

CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: The Cat ThroneTM Contact Person: Heather Wagner Contact Number: (415) 786-8333 Email:... Country: United States Website: Socials: Socials: