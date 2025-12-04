Dhurandhar Star Cast: Ranveer Singh To Akshaye Khanna Check Real Age Of Actors

Dhurandhar To Release Today On 5th December: Ranveer Singh To Akshay Khanna; Check the real age of the star cast of Aditya Dhar's latest spy thriller. The film is set to become Ranveer Singh's major release in a long time

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is generating widespread buzz. This spy thriller is releasing on December 5th. It is directed by Aditya Dhar, who also helmed blockbusters like Uri.

Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in Dhurandhar, is 40 years old. He has high hopes for this film and is looking for a hit.

Dhurandhar marks Sara Arjun's debut as a lead actress. She is the youngest in the film compared to the rest of the cast, at 20 years old.

R. Madhavan's character in the film Dhurandhar is named Ajay Sanyal. He is 55 years old.

Akshaye Khanna will once again be seen in a negative role in the film Dhurandhar. His character is named Rehman, a dacoit. He is 50 years old.

The oldest actor in the film Dhurandhar is Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel, at 71 years old.

Sanjay Dutt plays Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaudhary Aslam in the film Dhurandhar. He is 66 years old.

Arjun Rampal plays Major Iqbal in the film Dhurandhar. It should be noted that Arjun is 53 years old.