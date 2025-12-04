India, Russia Discuss Expanding Cooperation In Agriculture Sector

India, Russia Bolster Agricultural Ties

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, met Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut in New Delhi to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector. The meeting, which took place on Thursday, focused on identifying new avenues of collaboration in modern farming practices, innovation, research exchange and sustainable agricultural growth.

In a post on X, the Union Minister shared details of the meeting and said the discussions were aimed at strengthening the long-standing agricultural partnership between India and Russia. He noted that both sides highlighted the need to enhance cooperation in areas that could empower farmers and support technological advancement in the agriculture sector. Chouhan stated that India-Russia relations have undergone a positive transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that greater collaboration in agriculture would further contribute to strengthening ties. "Delighted to meet Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut in New Delhi today. We discussed ways to strengthen Indo-Russian cooperation in agriculture and explored opportunities in modern farming, innovation, research exchange, and sustainable growth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India-Russia relations have witnessed a remarkable and positive transformation. I am confident that our collaboration will bring new direction and meaningful change to the agriculture sector. Together, we aim to boost agri-trade, empower farmers, and build a future of shared progress for both nations," wrote Chouhan.

Economic Cooperation Discussed

Meanwhile, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov. Both leaders discussed cooperation across areas such as food & agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and automobiles. They affirmed their commitment to advancing the economic development of both our nations. In a post on X, Goyal said, "Held a productive meeting with Mr Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Economic Development, Russia. We discussed cooperation in areas like food & agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles, and more. Together, we are committed to unlocking the untapped potential and advancing the economic development of both our nations."

Putin's Visit Reinforces Strategic Partnership

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at Palam Airport in New Delhi on Thursday evening. Both leaders also shared a car ride from the airport to the PM's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, underscoring the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two. PM also presented a copy of the Bhagvad Gita in Russian to Vladimir Putin, describing the scripture as a source of inspiration for millions of people across the world.

Putin, who is on his first visit to India in four years, will be in New Delhi till December 5. During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi. According to experts, the visit is expected to boost cooperation in defence, trade, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs. (ANI)

