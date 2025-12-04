World's Top 100 Cities For 2025 Revealed. London Falls To 18Th, Which Are Top 10?
Europe dominates the rankings with six cities in the top 10. Madrid is at No. 2, Rome and Milan are at No. 4 and No. 5, Amsterdam is at No. 7, and Barcelona has climbed two places to No. 8.View full Image
Paris has just been named the most attractive city in the world for the fifth time in a row.
The 2025 report highlights that London, which last year dropped out of the top 10 to No. 13, has continued its downward trajectory. It is now at No. 18 on the list.Also Read | 5 best places to visit alone in 2025
Although London placed fourth worldwide for tourism infrastructure, it fell behind in tourism policy, health and safety, and sustainability.
In terms of international arrivals, Bangkok retained its spot as the most visited city with a whopping 30.3 million arrivals in 2025, followed by Hong Kong (23.2 million), London (22.7 million), and Macao (20.4 million).
The report highlights a set of trends shaping 2025. To address overtourism, urban destinations are shifting their tourism plans towards prioritising“value, not volume.” As a result, they aim to draw visitors who extend their trips, contribute higher spending, and behave more responsibly towards local communities and ecosystems.Also Read | 5 best places to witness the Northern Lights
Euromonitor International says that“rising security concerns, growing tourism flows, overtourism and inflationary pressures” are prompting many destinations to update entry charges and accelerate the rollout of electronic travel authorisation systems - changes that will shape cities' long-term tourism appeal.Euromonitor International's top 10 city destinations for 2025
Paris
Madrid
Tokyo
Rome
Milan
New York
Amsterdam
Barcelona
Singapore
SeoulAlso Read | 8 Of The World's Best Places For Stargazing Top 10 cities for international arrivals in 2025
Bangkok (30.3 million international trips)
Hong Kong (23.2 million)
London (22.7 million)
Macao (20.4 million)
Istanbul (19.7 million)
Dubai (19.5 million)
Mecca (18.7 million)
Antalya (18.6 million)
Paris (18.3 million)
Kuala Lumpur (17.3 million)
