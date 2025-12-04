A Heartfelt Guide To Moving Aging Parents With Dignity Respect And Grace

When it's time to help an aging parent move to a new home, the process can feel overwhelming, emotional, and deeply personal. In her award-winning book, How to Easily Move an Aging Parent into Their Next Home... Like a Pr, author and senior move expert Monica E. Young offers a compassionate, step by step guide to handling this important life stage with empathy and confidence.

Drawing from more than a decade of experience as a senior move manager, Young shares proven techniques that redefine how families approach relocation for their elderly loved ones. This practical, yet heart centered guide includes real conversations, strategies, and worksheets designed to make the transition smoother and more meaningful for everyone involved.

“Moving an elderly family member isn't just about boxes and furniture. It's about honoring a lifetime of memories,” says Young.“My goal is to help families move with compassion, not chaos.”

The book presents Young's“team of five” approach, empowering families to share responsibilities and manage time effectively. With detailed planning tools and examples, readers learn how to turn what could be a stressful task into an experience filled with connection and care.

How to Easily Move an Aging Parent into Their Next Home... Like a Pro has earned recognition from BookLife (2023), Eric Hoffer (2024), and the CIPA Gold Award (2025) for its inspiring message and practical guidance.

Before becoming an author, Monica created a successful senior move management business where she spent over eleven years assisting older adults and their families in finding comfort during one of life's biggest transitions. Today, she continues her mission through her writing, helping readers across the USA and Canada approach the moving process with grace, respect, and love.

At its heart, this book delivers one powerful message:

Moving your aging parent does not have to be a heartbreaking ordeal. With the right mindset, it can be a gift, a way to spend more time simply being together.

About the Author

Monica E. Young is a senior move expert, author, and founder of a senior move management business. She lives with her husband in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and continues to advocate for seniors and family caregivers through her writing and outreach.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies:

Visit ElderWisdomPress or email ...

Monica E. Young - Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

Watch the full interview on YouTube.





