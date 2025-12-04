Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

The Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics market is dominated by a mix of global biotechnology leaders and specialized diagnostic innovators. Companies are focusing on developing advanced molecular testing platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assays, and precision biomarker identification tools to enhance early detection, treatment selection, and patient outcomes. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to leverage technological advancements, expand clinical collaborations, and capture growth opportunities in personalized cancer diagnostics

Which Market Player Is Leading the Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market?

According to our research, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The Diagnostics division of the company partially involved in diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, diabetes care, tissue diagnostics and others

How Concentrated Is the Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Global Market?

The market is concentrated with the top 10 players accounting for 49% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the dominance of established global diagnostics and life sciences companies with strong technological capabilities, extensive product portfolios, and significant clinical validation. Leading players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Exact Sciences Corporation, Illumina Inc., Qiagen N.V., and Guardant Health maintain their competitive edge through continuous innovation in genomic testing, liquid biopsy technologies, and companion diagnostics. Major participants like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Hologic Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated further strengthen the market landscape with diversified diagnostic solutions and global laboratory networks. As advancements in molecular profiling, early detection, and personalized oncology continue to gain traction, these companies are expected to pursue strategic collaborations, product expansions, and precision-driven innovations to reinforce their market leadership and expand patient access to next-generation colorectal cancer diagnostics.

. Leading companies include:

o F-Hoffmann-La Roche (7%)

o Exact Sciences Corporation (6%)

o Illumina Inc. (6%)

o Qiagen N.V. (5%)

o Guardant Health (5%)

o Thermo Fisher Scientific (5%)

o Danaher Corporation (4%)

o Hologic Inc (4%)

o Agilent Technologies (4%)

o Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (4%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

. North America: Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Exact Sciences Corporation, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Bayer AG), Guardant Health, Inc., New Day Diagnostics LLC, Freenome Holdings, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Sysmex America, Inc are some of the leading companies in this region.

. Asia Pacific: Zhejiang Di'an Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, New Horizon Health Limited, Creative Biosciences Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Promega Corporation, Prenetics Group Limited, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LSI Medience Corporation, and Seegene Inc are some of the leading companies in this region.

. Western Europe: New Day Diagnostics LLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Bayer AG), Roche Diagnostics GmbH, QIAGEN N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMérieux S.A., Sysmex Europe SE, Mainz Biomed N.V., GANZIMMUN Diagnostics AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hologic, Inc., and Illumina, Inc are some of the leading companies in this region.

. Eastern Europe: AMADIX (Advanced Marker Discovery S.L.), Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and QIAGEN N.V are some of the leading companies in this region.

. South America: Illumina, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Roche Diagnostics GmbH, and QIAGEN N.V are some of the leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

. Blood-Based Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests is enhancing accessibility, convenience and adoption rates.

. Example: Exact Sciences ColoHealth (August 2025) assists in a blood-based screening test for early detection of colorectal cancer.

. These innovations help in providing simple, reliable and widely accessible colorectal cancer screening solutions.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

. Launching new products or solutions to strengthen market position

. Build companion-diagnostic and pharma partnerships

. Push regulatory approvals and reimbursement pathways

. Scale geographic expansion, lab networks, and mergers and acquisition

