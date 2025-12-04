Kateryna Dronova Release New Children's Picture Book Let's Look, Not Touch

MENAFN - GetNews)



Let's Look, Not Touch by children's author Kateryna Dronova, has arrived to inspire curiosity and gentle respect for the natural world in young readers.

Wherever Mom and her little boy wander, from sandy shores to shady parks to bubbling brooks, the curious child can't help but stop, stare, and soak it all in. With every frog that leaps, bug that buzzes, or turtle that clutches, Mom offers the same loving reminder: “Let's look, not touch.” But when a special birthday surprise appears, readers will wonder“will this be the moment Mom's golden rule takes a delightful twist?”

Written with rhythmic charm and perfect for reading aloud, Let's Look, Not Touch blends irresistible repetition with an uplifting message about caring for wildlife. The story gently teaches patience, awareness, and kindness while celebrating the wonder of observing nature without disturbing it. Ideal for bedtime, early learning classrooms, and families who enjoy exploring the outdoors, this book promises to spark curiosity and compassion that last a lifetime.

About the Author

Kateryna Dronova is a children's writer who believes in the magic of storytelling to inspire young hearts. Raised among rich cultural traditions, she brings warmth, imagination, and purpose to her work crafting playful stories that encourage courage, curiosity, and kindness. Kateryna's mission is to help every child see the wonder in the world around them.

Book Information:

Let's Look, Not Touch

By Kateryna Dronova Published November 22, 2025 | Independently Published | ISBN: 979-8993981802