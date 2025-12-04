MENAFN - GetNews) Buying gifts for men is often framed as a problem to be solved: another bottle of whisky, another wallet, another box of“novelty” something that gathers dust in a drawer. What usually gets missed is that most men have very few objects that feel truly their own. A handful of items they wear close to the body – a watch, perhaps a ring, a pair of unique mens cufflinks – ends up carrying more meaning than the expensive gadgets ever do.

That's why cufflinks for men, tie clips, and matching sets of cuffs and tie clips sit in a special category when you're thinking about gifts. They are small, but they are not trivial. They touch the part of a man's life where identity, ambition and ceremony all meet: the boardroom, the wedding aisle, the long-awaited promotion dinner. When chosen carefully, these are not“accessories” so much as signatures.

Why cufflinks are still the most underrated men's gift

In an age of remote work and casual dress codes, luxury cufflinks might sound like relics from a more formal era. In reality, they've quietly become one of the few places where a man can express personality without breaking any unspoken rules of professionalism.

A good pair of cuff links does three jobs at once. First, it solves a practical problem: holding a French cuff in place with something more secure and elegant than a button. Second, it acts like a subtle punctuation mark for an outfit – a flash of silver at the wrist, a shard of colour that appears when he lifts a glass or signs a contract. Third, and most importantly, it tells a story.

That story might be minimal and architectural – brushed steel, clean lines, the visual language of modern cities. It might be steeped in history: knot motifs, ancient coin designs, heraldic patterns, or tiny interpretations of museum artefacts. Brands such as Illicium London have built an entire design vocabulary around this idea, drawing on classical art, mythology and old-world craftsmanship to create cufflinks that look less like“office gear” and more like pocket-sized sculptures.

When you give cufflinks, you're not just handing over another thing to wear; you're gifting a new ritual. The moment of fastening them in, before a big meeting or event, becomes its own quiet ceremony.

Tie clips: A small line with a big impact

If cufflinks are the punctuation, the tie clip is the underline. It is one of the simplest objects in men's style – a straight bar, usually – but it completely changes the way a tie hangs, moves and feels.

A tie clip has a few clear advantages as a gift:



It works for nearly every dress code above“jeans and T-shirt.”

It's intuitive to use, even for someone who has never worn one before. It's visibly functional: it keeps the tie in place, which is a relief to anyone who's ever wrestled with stray fabric over lunch.

Stylistically, the best tie clips avoid gimmicks. Look for clean, weighty designs in stainless steel, sterling silver or gold tones. Slight texture – a brushed finish, a subtle pattern, a beveled edge – adds depth without shouting. This is where thoughtfully designed pieces stand apart from mass-market novelty clips that look dated after one season.

When brands treat tie clips with the same seriousness as a watch or ring, the result feels different in the hand. A clip from a house like Illicium London, for instance, will often echo the brand's cufflink motifs: a shared pattern, a repeated geometric detail, a nod to a particular era or civilization. That visual continuity is not just aesthetic; it's what turns a single item into the beginning of a collection.

The power of cufflink and tie clip sets

If you want a gift that feels complete right out of the box, Illicium London matching cufflinks and tie clip sets are the most elegant solution. They resolve the unspoken anxiety many men have about“getting it wrong”: Do these cufflinks clash with my tie? Does this clip look like it belongs with my suit? A curated set answers those questions in advance.

A well-designed set offers:



Harmony of materials – the same metal tone, finish and weight.

A unifying motif – a pattern, inlay or symbol that runs through both pieces. Built-in versatility – neutral enough to work with navy and charcoal suiting, but distinctive enough to be remembered.

This is where specialist brands earn their place in a men's gift guide. Illicium London, for example, creates sets in 316L stainless steel with mother-of-pearl, onyx or intricate engraved detailing. The materials are chosen not just for looks but for longevity: resistant to daily wear, travel, humidity and the occasional spilled drink. The sets feel considered – more like heirloom candidates than seasonal trend pieces – which is exactly what you want when the occasion matters.

For milestones like graduations, first“real” jobs, engagement parties or anniversaries, a cufflink and tie clip set becomes more than a stylish present; it becomes part of the day's visual memory. Look back at the photos in ten years, and you'll still see that glint at the wrist and the clean line at the tie.

Matching the gift to the man

The best men's gifts don't try to reinvent the recipient; they refine who he already is. When you're choosing cufflinks, tie clips, or sets, it helps to think in archetypes rather than strict fashion rules.



The minimalist professional For the man who lives in navy suits and white shirts, choose pieces with precise lines and no excess ornament. Polished or brushed silver-tone cufflinks with a simple bar tie clip will slip into his wardrobe effortlessly and still feel special.

The quiet aesthete He notices architecture, lingers in galleries and reads exhibition captions. For him, opt for designs with historical or artistic references: laurel wreaths, acanthus leaves, coin-inspired discs, geometric reliefs. This is where Illicium London's art-infused motifs come into their own.

The statement-maker This is the man who enjoys a patterned shirt, bold eyewear or unexpected textures. He can carry richer colours, bolder shapes and unusual materials – think blue enamel, dark stones, mosaic inlays. Matching sets in these palettes keep things intentional rather than chaotic. The occasional formalist Maybe he only dresses up for weddings and black-tie events. In that case, a classic black-and-silver set, or mother-of-pearl in a restrained setting, will see him through a decade of invitations without ever feeling dated.

By framing your choice around who he is, you avoid the trap of novelty and land on something he will actually wear.

How to present the gift so it feels truly special

Even the most beautifully made cufflinks can lose impact if they're handed over like an afterthought. Presentation matters – not because of price, but because of respect.

A few small touches go a long way:



Keep the original box if it's well designed. Weighty, hinged cases or textured presentation boxes signal care.

Add a note that explains why you chose this particular design:“The pattern reminded me of the museum we visited,” or“I wanted you to have something that felt as permanent as this promotion.” If the brand has a story, share it. Mention that Illicium London designs are inspired by classical art and architecture, or that the metals are chosen for durability. It gives the object context and anchors it in something bigger than a shopping trip.

In an age of disposable everything, telling someone,“I chose this because I can imagine you wearing it ten years from now,” is one of the more powerful messages you can send.

A final word on small, significant things

When people talk about“investment pieces” in menswear, they usually mean outerwear or watches. But the items that quietly accumulate meaning are often much smaller. A pair of cufflinks fastened before every important meeting. A tie clip that appears in photos from both a first job and a wedding day. A matching set that becomes, almost without anyone noticing, part of how a man recognises himself in the mirror.

That's what makes cufflinks, tie clips and coordinated sets such compelling gifts. They don't demand attention; they earn it over time. And when they're chosen with thought – with an eye for craftsmanship, a nod to personal history, and perhaps a brand like Illicium London that treats men's jewellery as modern artefact rather than afterthought – they become more than stylish details.

They become the small, quiet luxuries that carry a life inside them.