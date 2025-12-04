Warmer Celebrates Landmark Milestone: Earns 5-Star Rating As The Best Advice-Giving Platform, Launches Offer Of Two Free Sessions For All New Users

MENAFN - GetNews)Warmer, the rapidly growing peer-to-peer advice platform connecting people with those who've“been through it before,” is proud to announce that it has officially achieved a 99% five-star review rating, earning recognition as the best advice-giving platform of the year.

Warmer's mission is simple: make it easier for people to get real advice from real humans who have faced the same challenges-whether personal, professional, relational, or emotional. With thousands of customers already benefiting from meaningful 1:1 conversations, the platform has seen extraordinary engagement and retention.

To celebrate the milestone, Warmer is offering two free sessions for all new users who create an account on warmer.

“I've been blown away by the amazing response to Warmer,” said Pete Kadens, CEO of Warmer.“Almost 70% of our users who book one session have a follow-up session within a month, and we take so much pride in our 99% 5-star review from our thousands of customers. Offering two free sessions feels like the best way to give everyone the opportunity to have a transformative experience on Warmer.”

This special offer gives new users the chance to connect directly with vetted advisors-everyday people with relatable lived experiences-at no cost. Whether someone is navigating career uncertainty, relationship decisions, health challenges, or big life moments, Warmer provides a space to feel understood, supported, and empowered.

About Warmer

Warmer is a human-to-human connection platform designed to make life's hardest moments a little easier. By pairing users with advisors who've walked in their shoes, Warmer delivers insight, compassion, and practical guidance-one conversation at a time.

