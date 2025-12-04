ACSI Research Director Dr. Rian Djita Releases New Global Studies Strengthening Evidence-Based Christian Education
Under Dr. Djita's leadership, ACSI has expanded its research initiatives to better understand trends across its international network in North America, Latin America, Africa, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and Asia Pacific. His recent works examine the impact of education policy on equity and access, the role of student expectations and non-cognitive skills in college success, and the influence of family practices on children's faith development. Additional projects explore how Christian schools are adopting and perceiving emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance learning and operational effectiveness. His research projects are both quantitative (descriptive and causal in nature) and qualitative since he believes in both approaches of answering various research questions.
Dr. Djita's research is published in leading international journals like Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, Economics of Education Review, Gifted Child Quarterly, Journal of Religious Education, Journal of Advanced Academics, and Christian Higher Education. Collectively, these works contribute to a growing body of evidence that informs both policy and practice across ACSI's worldwide network of Christian schools.
“Research allows us to understand not just outcomes, but purpose,” said Dr. Rian Djita, Director of Research at ACSI.“By combining rigorous data with a faith-informed perspective, we aim to strengthen Christian education globally and equip schools to serve students more effectively.”
A former Fullbright Scholar from Indonesia and a 2023 Emerging Education Policy Scholar recognized by the American Enterprise Institute, Dr. Djita has also shared his findings at major international gatherings, including Converge 2025 – the world's largest Christian educator conference drawing participants from over 20 countries. Through his leadership, ACSI continues to connect global research with practical strategies that help schools translate insight into impact.
