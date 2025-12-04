Author's Tranquility Press Announces The Release Of Arthur Day's Electrifying New Thriller,“See Saw”

MENAFN - GetNews)



Life is a Precipice. Someone is Pushing Back.

MARIETTA, GA - In the uncertain twilight of 2019, private investigator Dianne Vargas is freezing in her car on another marital surveillance job. It's mundane, it's miserable, and it's about to detonate her life. Across town, her partner, Michael“MJ” McCaal, is settling into a quiet retirement, unaware that the peace he's built is already crumbling. When Dianne's simple case of infidelity explodes into a high-stakes corporate murder investigation, they are thrust into a world where the lines between personal vendetta and systemic collapse blur beyond recognition.

Arthur Day's See Saw is a powerful work of literary suspense that does more than tell a story. It also reflects the wounded spirit of a nation. This novel is filled with the same air we breathed in those key years: the slow fear of a spreading illness, the fierce anger and sudden unrest in the streets, and the quiet pain that unfolds in private lives behind closed doors.

The narrative masterfully interweaves the lives of its richly drawn characters: Dianne and MJ, whose deepening relationship is tested by a killer's cunning; Tuesday Winchester, a disillusioned teenager sent to live with her blind aunt, who finds purpose and peril in the protest marches consuming the city of Rockmarsh; and Larry Bednow, a grieving corporate titan whose wealth cannot protect him from a parent's worst nightmare. Lurking in the shadows is one of the most unsettling antagonists in recent fiction-Jinks Umbrage, a man whose childhood cruelty has curdled into a chilling, methodical need to kill.

As Dianne and MJ go undercover inside a powerful corporation to uncover the truth behind a brutal double murder, they find the rot goes deeper than embezzlement. Their investigation hurtles them directly into the path of a city set ablaze, where mobs chant for justice while opportunists unleash chaos. To find their killer, they must navigate not just a police investigation, but a society tearing itself apart, trusting no one while a predator watches from the crowd, his own grim agenda unfolding.

"See Saw" is a rare novel that is as intelligent as it is intense. It is a story about the choices we make when the ground falls away from beneath us. It's about the search for connection in a time of mandated isolation, and the fight for justice in a world that seems to have forgotten the meaning of the word. This is not just a book you read; it's a world you inhabit, a pulse-quickening experience that will cling to you long after the final page is turned.

"See Saw" is available now in bookstores and online. To embark on this unforgettable journey, purchase your copy today on Amazon.

About the Author

Arthur Day is a storyteller with a remarkable gift for capturing the human condition within the framework of a relentless thriller. His characters feel less like inventions and more like people you know, their struggles and triumphs echoing the complexities of our own lives. "See Saw" establishes him as a powerful new voice in contemporary fiction.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a top marketing agency that brings brilliant new authors and their captivating books into the spotlight. We provide a comprehensive suite of services that empower our writers to navigate the exciting and challenging world of publishing, ensuring their stories find the audience they deserve.