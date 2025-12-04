The Earth Is Hollow And It's About To Tip: A Prophecy Backed By Science Giants Asimov And Sagan Finally Revealed

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author's Tranquility Press announces the release of Ruth Leedy Carr's explosive book, "Tipping Point for a Hollow Earth," uncovering the cataclysm scientists refuse to discuss.

What if everything you know about our planet is wrong? What if the greatest threat to humanity is not on the surface, but from within, and from a shift in the very axis of the Earth that authorities are desperately hiding?

In "Tipping Point for a Hollow Earth: How Asimov and Sagan Backed My Prophecy of a Polar Hole Shift to Europe," veteran researcher Ruth Leedy Carr delivers a stunning synthesis of decades of investigative work, prophetic insight, and suppressed scientific evidence. She presents a compelling case that an Earth axis shift is not mere speculation but a looming reality, a subject mainstream science and global media have conspired to ignore.

Carr forces the conversation into the open with what she calls undeniable proof. The book features startling images of a lighted polar hole on the dark side of Mars, illuminated by what she claims is an internal sun. This phenomenon, she argues, is the key to understanding the hollow nature of planets and the growing instability that threatens our own world. She details NASA's baffling refusal to explain this anomaly, even when formally questioned by a United States congressman, and labels the media's silence a profound betrayal of public trust.

Yet, within this alarming forecast, Carr finds a thread of hope. She reveals how the visionary work of scientific legends Isaac Asimov and Carl Sagan provides a path forward, offering a way to navigate beyond the catastrophic future she prophesies. This book is not just a warning; it is a call to awaken, to question, and to seek the truth that has been kept just out of sight.

"The public has been lulled into ignorance," says Carr. "But the signs are undeniable. The polar instability of not only Earth but also Mars must be acknowledged. If we ignore it, we do so at our own peril."

Do not miss the book that is set to redefine everything you thought you knew about our world. Purchase "Tipping Point for a Hollow Earth" today, available on Amazon and other online retailers.

About the Author

Ruth Leedy Carr is a journalist and researcher whose work has been a cornerstone of alternative planetary studies for over forty years. With academic backgrounds in journalism and psychology from Indiana University, she began her deep dive into the hollow Earth theory and the cataclysmic prophecies of Edgar Cayce in 1980. Her early works were republished by Saucerian Press, and she has been recognized by leading UFO researcher William L. Moore as the world's foremost proponent of the hollow Earth theory. Her previous book, "Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds," further explores these groundbreaking ideas.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a leading publishing house dedicated to bringing unique and transformative voices to a global audience. We are proud to support authors like Ruth Leedy Carr, who challenge conventional thinking and push the boundaries of knowledge.