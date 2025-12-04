International Speaker & Author John Toomey Launches 3Rd Edition Of“In It For The Long Haul”

John Toomey, one of Australia's leading voices in workplace wellbeing, has launched the third edition of his highly regarded book In it for the Long Haul. First published in 2021, the book has supported many FIFO (Fly-In Fly-Out) workers and their families in creating a more positive and balanced experience of the FIFO lifestyle.

This latest edition explores the challenges and rewards of FIFO work. It explores the emotional, mental, and practical aspects of the lifestyle, and offers readers a guide to survive and thrive. Toomey draws on years of experience to help individuals and families make FIFO a sustainable and rewarding path.

When asked about his motivation, Toomey said,“Working FIFO can be unpredictable and lacking in security. It can mean months off work with no pay, losing money on real estate investments, and being forced to relocate to different parts of the country. It can be a rocky ride.”

He further added,“My aim in writing this book is to explore the nitty-gritty of FIFO while keeping an eye on a much bigger picture. I seek to help you prepare for the work to optimise your experience, whether you are going solo, leaving your family, or if you are the partner or family member staying at home.”

Written with deep care and insight, In it for the Long Haul helps readers understand the mental health risks and lifestyle demands of FIFO. At the same time, it highlights the many opportunities for achievement, and long-term happiness.

The book serves as a practical and emotional support tool for workers and their families. It comprises helpful tips and a clear formula for making the FIFO journey work.

The 3rd edition of In it for the Long Haul is now available at Amazon and .

About the Author:

John Toomey is an International Speaker and Author, and one of Australia's top Workplace Wellbeing Educators. With a degree in Physical Education, he has worked in health, fitness, and high-performance roles since 1982. John has served in high-performance leadership and culture development roles across several AFL, cricket, and A-League teams.