MENAFN - GetNews) Editor's Note: This year, 30 years after the 1995 Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China will once again hold the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. It stands ready to work with countries around the world to jointly accelerate new progress of women's all-round development and write a new chapter in global women's development.

As society evolves, profound changes in social structures are underway, with women playing increasingly important roles in Chinese society. From entrepreneurs making waves in global business to scientists dedicated to frontline research, from elite lawyers excelling in international affairs to university graduates contributing to rural revitalization-Chinese women are defining the spirit of a new era with their wisdom, perseverance, and strength. To showcase their stories, Rednet, in collaboration with Hunan Women's Federation, has launched China's first English-language talk show dedicated to women, titled "Women Embracing the World". Women of exception from all walks of life are invited to share their stories and growth journeys in English, presenting to the world the drive, grace, and power of Chinese women in the new era.

Li Hongmei, 47 years old, is the founder of Milake Group, which holds a 30% share of the global screen protector market. Seventeen years ago, armed only with a bag of screen protectors and a handful of English phrases, she ventured alone into Africa.

Born in a remote mountain village in Jianghua, Hunan Province, Li Hongmei lost her father young and grew up with her mother, who's frail all year round. She had to leave home early to earn a living. In her hometown, girls are expected to get married by 20. But at 22, she's still single, and was scorned as an“old maid”. She brushed it off:“But I don't think I was old, I was still young. I had dreams. I wanted to make more money.”

In 2008, Li Hongmei packed a bag of screen protectors, bought a one-way ticket, and set off for Africa alone, although she only had a junior high school education and limited English.“I couldn't even read road signs. I didn't know where to go. Only one idea in my mind. To strike a deal,” she recalls with a smile, Li's company produces and sells 600 million screen protectors annually supplying markets in Europe, America, Southeast Asia, and Africa, holding 30% of the global market share.

While doing business overseas, Li also took the initiative to educate and inspire local women in entrepreneurship.“I've been to poor places where women can't eat with guests, or have no wc(water closet),” she says.“I told them, you can be like me and my (female) workers. I taught them to make money, so they could improve their lives and gain social position.” Though there were disagreements at first, when these women began earning incomes, they returned to thank her for the help.

After achieving success, Li returned to her hometown in Jianghua to build a factory, creating nearly 800 local jobs-over 500 of which are held by women. She specifically set up workshops with no automated equipment for women with low level of education, providing them with stable incomes while allowing them to care for their families. "My daughter and son grew up with no parental care," she explained. Li doesn't want that kind of absence to happen to more people.“Love shouldn't miss the big moments," she said.

Asked for her secret to success, Li Hongmei answered without hesitation,“sincerity and love.” When dealing with African partners, she quite often spends only five minutes on business and would spend the rest of the time talking about family. She believes that love for family is a universal language that brings people closer. "Love is my biggest strength and drive."

In Guangzhou, she has put up a stage at her Guangzhou market stall called“Beyond Trade: Sing As You Like,” encouraging every trader to sing their own song. She enthusiastically shares the Hunan spirit-“endure hardship, dare to be tenacious, and remain patient”-wherever she goes. She also wants to say to other women, "Always believe in yourself. Go'n do whatever you think of. No hesitation!”

From a bag of phone screen protectors to capturing 30% of the world market, from a village girl to the founder of a multinational company, Li Hongmei's journey demonstrates that real change begins with an idea and is achieved through persistence-all fueled by love, sincerity, and the courage to defy expectations.