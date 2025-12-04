The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation's Christmas Campaign Supports Families In Poverty

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Foundation supported more than 350 families in need in 2024

The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation, which helps meet the needs of Black and Brown marginalized families, is mounting a Christmas campaign to support families in poverty and to make their holiday a little brighter and more joyful.

Last year's Christmas campaign helped more than 350 families across the country.

“This year, more families than ever are choosing between rent, food and giving their children a moment of joy,” said Simone Gordon, the founder and executive director of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation.“We help because no parent should feel alone in their darkest hour, and every child deserves to believe that miracles still happen.”

To participate, families and children in need across the country send their Amazon, Target and Walmart holiday wish lists to The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation. Donors can make the holidays brighter for these children and families by clicking on the"Ways To Give" link and finding a wish list they would like to fulfill for a family. The items are delivered directly to families.







A child enjoys her new tablet on Christmas morning, thanks to a generous donor to The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation. Photo: Courtesy of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation

Individuals and companies can make a monetary contribution at the“Join Our Annual Christmas Wishlist Campaign” link on the top right of The Black Fairy Godmother website.

Benefactors can also make contributions through The Black Fairy Godmother Instagram page.

According to a November 2025 report by United Way of the National Capital Area, the child poverty rate is higher for certain racial and ethnic groups. In 2022, the child poverty rate was 25.9 percent for American Indian children, 19.5 percent for Hispanic children, 17.8 percent for Black children, 11.2 percent for white children, and 9.9 percent for Asian children. There are also disparities in child poverty by state.

The report also notes that child poverty can have a profound and lasting impact on a person's life. Growing up in poverty can lead to poorer health outcomes, lower educational attainment and increased difficulty finding employment as an adult. Children who experience poverty are also more likely to experience food insecurity, poor housing and limited access to healthcare.

“When we show up for families in crisis, we remind them that their story is not over. Hope is powerful and sometimes all a struggling family needs is one act of kindness to change everything,” Gordon said.

She added that the holidays are among the most challenging times for families and children without homes, especially LGBTQ youth. The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation coordinates donated efforts around Thanksgiving and Christmas to deliver hope, gifts and fresh chef-prepared hot meals to youth shelters. As Gordon says,“It's important they know that they, too, are loved.”

For more information about The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation, visit theblackfairygodmother.

"Supporters truly make a child's Christmas morning magical," Gordon said.







Simone Gordon, founder and executive director of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation. Photo: Merson Narcisse

ABOUT THE BLACK FAIRY GODMOTHER FOUNDATION

The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation's mission is to restore stability to Black and Brown families by removing the barriers that keep them in abject poverty and domestic violence situations. We are a nonprofit using the power of social media and crowdfunding to galvanize fellow 'Fairy Godmothers' to volunteer and contribute resources to help families in need. We provide full transparency on the families we serve, and we vet each situation to maintain our organization's integrity.

Staggering data shows that food insecurity and poverty disproportionately affect African Americans more than their white counterparts. African Americans experience food insecurity at 19.1 percent while Hispanics experience it at 15.2, both two times the rate for white non-Hispanics.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, already vulnerable families now experience even greater devastations, including lost wages, total unemployment, sickness and even the loss of heads of households. Due to the support and generosity of volunteers, donors, national brands and generous everyday people, The Black Fairy Godmother Network is at the forefront of assisting in this national disaster.