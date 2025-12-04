New Children's Educational Book Introduces A Gentle And Effective Classroom Behavior Method

Pittsburgh, PA Demascarc Publishing Co proudly announces the release of Mrs. No No's Storybook by author Susan W. Owens, a warm and practical educational resource designed to help teachers guide young children with clarity, kindness, and confidence. The book offers an innovative approach to classroom behavior, replacing raised voices with calm visual cues and character-building activities.

Mrs. No No's Storybook introduces Mrs. No No, a friendly puppet character who helps children understand good behavior through simple reminders and gentle guidance. Rather than relying on stern corrections, teachers use Mrs. No-No to encourage self-reflection and better decision-making. Her expressive eyes and gentle presence give children a moment to pause, think, and choose a more positive action. This method is particularly beneficial for early childhood classrooms, where emotional safety and clear expectations are crucial for learning.

The book includes detailed instructions for teachers on how to introduce Mrs. No No on the first day of school, how to use her consistently throughout the year, and how to create a supportive atmosphere that reduces conflict and builds trust. Teachers are shown how to incorporate the character into daily routines, making behavior guidance natural and non-threatening.

A unique feature of the book is its collection of raps that teach honesty, respect, cooperation, responsibility, and manners. These short rhythmic statements can be used during transitions, morning meetings, or as part of character lessons. They help children internalize positive values in a fun and memorable way. The self-esteem affirmation,“I am good, I am very good, and I can do good things,” is particularly effective in building confidence.

Mrs. No No's Storybook serves as both a delightful story for children and a practical classroom tool for educators, counselors, and parents. It supports social-emotional learning, encourages self-correction, and fosters a peaceful classroom environment.

About the Author:

Susan W. Owens spent 41 years teaching special education and college courses. After writing her first book, she conducted 50 workshops, culminating in presenting her research at Oxford University. She served as an inclusion specialist and consultant after retiring. Owens has a blog entitled MY PEARL PROGRAM as well as videos on YouTube.

