Kleos Debuts Its Dazzling Clover Jewelry Line, Blending Iconic Hip Hop Shine, Luck, Hope, Faith, And Love

The team at Kleos has just announced the launch of its newest jewelry lineup. This all-new line features iced clover jewelry that seamless blends together four leaf clover luck with iconic hip hop shine.







Kleos is known for offering authentic hip hop-inspired jewelry pieces.“We transform the rewards of the grind into wearable legacy - because true wealth is the story you leave behind,” said the team at Kleos. Kleos means glory earned through great actions, which is exactly what this company does. Time and time again, customers can come back to Kleos to find stunning iced out chains pendants, bracelets, rings, earrings, grillz, and collections featuring moissanite and more.

The clover jewelry line is the latest series from Kleos, featuring a radiant four leaf clover featuring stunning marquis-cut gemstones surrounded by an iced pave halo. The collection features the Iced Out Infinity Clover Pendant, Iced Luminous Single Cap Clover Grillz, Iced Luminous Clover Pendant, Iced Luminous Clover Cuban Chain, Iced Luminous Clover Bracelet, and more. Each piece has a iced luminous clover at its center, weaving together elegance and iconic hip hop legacy. The clover, which represents good luck, hope, faith, and love, is a sought after centerpiece to any jewelry, and now people everywhere can get their clover adorned jewelry from Kleos.







Each piece is made with high quality brass and finishes including 18k gold plating and rhodium plating. There are several unique options available, making it easy for anyone to find the perfect jewelry for them. The clover collection from Kleos is now available, and purchases can be made at .

Kleos offers exceptional customer care and is proud to connect people everywhere with stunning jewelry pieces. Learn more now by visiting .

ABOUT KLEOS

Kleos is renowned for its iconic hip-hop and iced-out chains, pendants, bracelets, rings, earrings, grillz, and more. Follow on:

