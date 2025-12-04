Emerging Growth Research Issues Flash Report On OSR Holdings, Inc., Reaffirms Buy-Emerging Rating And $10.00 Price Target Following Major Licensing Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Emerging Growth Research today issued a flash report on OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH), reaffirming its Buy-Emerging rating and 12-month price target of $10.00, representing approximately 1,487% upside from the Company's December 3rd closing price of $0.63.

The flash report highlights a major non-binding licensing term sheet announced by OSRH with BCM Europe AG (BCME) valued at $815 million for the global development and commercialization of VXM01, the Company's Phase 2b/3-ready oral T-cell immunotherapy program. This landmark agreement marks a significant inflection point for OSRH and validates management's strategic vision and execution capabilities.

Key Highlights from the Flash Report:



$815 Million Licensing Term Sheet: OSRH has entered into a non-binding licensing agreement with BCME for VXM01, with an initial $20 million upfront payment expected in 2026 and significant milestone payments to follow.

Strengthened Probability of Execution: The likelihood of completing a definitive licensing agreement has increased significantly following BCME's formation of a fund structure anchored by a strategic pharmaceutical investor, accelerated exclusivity timelines from 6 to 3 months, and potential expansion to include additional oncology assets.

Material Validation Event: The BCME term sheet represents a material milestone in OSRH's history, underscoring management's credibility, domain expertise, and the commercial viability of its multi-asset portfolio.

Strong 2026+ Cashflow Implications: The licensing deal is expected to generate meaningful cashflow beginning in 2026, addressing previous investor concerns about cash burn and share dilution.

Multi-Asset Portfolio Optionality: The potential expansion of the BCME partnership to include additional oncology assets creates a pathway for further valuation upside through a multi-asset licensing structure. Recovery from Prior Market Pressures: OSRH shares have recovered from early 2025 lows driven by market maker disputes, ELOC news, and potential naked short selling-issues unrelated to the Company's fundamentals-but remain heavily discounted relative to their intrinsic value.

According to Emerging Growth Research, "If management grows 4PL, profitably integrates Woori IO, and successfully develops clinical and preclinical candidates (e.g., BCME licensing term sheet), price upside is substantial. OSRH management is now closer to proving it."

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company with operations in Korea and Switzerland. The Company has three wholly-owned subsidiaries developing oral immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and biologics for age-related and other degenerative diseases. OSRH also distributes medical devices and systems and is expanding into 4th party logistics, as well as operates a diabetes-focused medical device developer.

For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations and financial performance as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for OSR Holdings, Inc. that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These include but are not limited to statements regarding the completion of definitive licensing agreements, milestone payments, product development, regulatory milestones, market growth, and anticipated financial performance. Actual results could differ materially due to clinical, regulatory, financial, or competitive risks. The non-binding licensing term sheet with BCME may not result in a definitive agreement.







