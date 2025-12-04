Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Purecolo Inc.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "" or ""), a data center company on a mission to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location, is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated November 28, 2025, that it has completed its acquisition (the "") of all of the issued and outstanding securities of PureColo Inc. ("") from its existing securityholders (the ""). PureColo is an established provider of carrier-neutral data centers in the Ottawa, Canada region, offering colocation and server hosting for internet connectivity, geographical redundancy and disaster recovery.

Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Company has (a) issued an aggregate of 4,606,704 common shares (the " Consideration Shares ") and (b) paid an aggregate of approximately $2,326,000 (the " Cash Consideration ") to the PureColo Securityholders, on a pro rata basis, in connection with the Acquisition. The Consideration Shares are subject to certain escrow conditions releasable as to 1/3 on each of the dates that are four-, eight- and twelve-months following December 4, 2025. The Cash Consideration is payable over a nine-month period and is subject to adjustment based on certain debt covenants of PureColo in the SPA.

Mark Binns, CEO of Carrier, comments, "This is an exciting acquisition for our evolution as a company. Adding PureColo and their two Ottawa area data centers to our portfolio, along with Vancouver and Perth, is expected to take the Company to a new level of scale and growth potential. The acquisition of PureColo represents significantly increased revenue and square footage, and PureColo has many industry relationships that we will aim to leverage for further acquisitions. We welcome the PureColo staff to our team, and we look forward to updating shareholders on further advancements as they happen."

The Company plans to file a Business Acquisition Report (" BAR ") in accordance with securities regulations within the prescribed time with respect to the Acquisition, and will issue a further news release on filing the BAR.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver and Ottawa, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary datacenter or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

