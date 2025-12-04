403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German Pres. Tours England Cultural Areas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- On the second day of his State visit German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joined British Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy in touring the V&A East at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.
The tour included the archival David Bowie Collection, and met organizations like #IWill Youth Movement, Citizen Hubs, and the Sea Cadets from the UK volunteering sector at Windsor Castle, British Department for Culture Media and Sport statement said Thursday.
President Steinmeier was joined by international football stars Georgia Stanway (England and Bayern Munich) and Kai Havertz (Germany and Arsenal) at the Bobby Moore Academy in east London to see first-hand sport's powers of inclusion and impact on local communities.
It comes as new sporting and cultural agreements are struck between the UK and Germany, including, a new UK-Germany Creative Industries Prize to spark innovation and bring growth and opportunity to these important sectors.
A new grassroots sports exchange is planned with funding of آ£100,000 being used to support inclusion and unite communities.
A UK-Germany Youth Summit, which will see young people from the UK and Germany gather in Berlin.
A new cross-border celebration of volunteering, with the Big Help Out to return in 2026 and Germany to launch their own equivalent, Der Ehrentag
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said.
The German President's State Visit to the UK is a momentous occasion to mark the important economic, cultural and diplomatic partnership between our two countries.
These new agreements on sport, culture, and young people will forge a powerful, lasting legacy of connection that will benefit people in the UK and Germany. (end)
nbs
The tour included the archival David Bowie Collection, and met organizations like #IWill Youth Movement, Citizen Hubs, and the Sea Cadets from the UK volunteering sector at Windsor Castle, British Department for Culture Media and Sport statement said Thursday.
President Steinmeier was joined by international football stars Georgia Stanway (England and Bayern Munich) and Kai Havertz (Germany and Arsenal) at the Bobby Moore Academy in east London to see first-hand sport's powers of inclusion and impact on local communities.
It comes as new sporting and cultural agreements are struck between the UK and Germany, including, a new UK-Germany Creative Industries Prize to spark innovation and bring growth and opportunity to these important sectors.
A new grassroots sports exchange is planned with funding of آ£100,000 being used to support inclusion and unite communities.
A UK-Germany Youth Summit, which will see young people from the UK and Germany gather in Berlin.
A new cross-border celebration of volunteering, with the Big Help Out to return in 2026 and Germany to launch their own equivalent, Der Ehrentag
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said.
The German President's State Visit to the UK is a momentous occasion to mark the important economic, cultural and diplomatic partnership between our two countries.
These new agreements on sport, culture, and young people will forge a powerful, lasting legacy of connection that will benefit people in the UK and Germany. (end)
nbs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment