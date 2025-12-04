Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details
The pro-rata redemption rate will be 35.38% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 354 units will be redeemed).
Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming unitholders on or before December 18, 2025.
For more information, please contact your financial advisor, reach out to Artemis Investment Management's Investor Relations at (647) 494‐0338, email us at..., or visit our website at .
