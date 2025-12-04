Itron, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today that its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (2026 annual meeting) will take place on May 7, 2026. The exact time and location of the 2026 annual meeting will be provided in the notice of the annual meeting to be sent to all shareholders.

Itron previously announced May 14, 2026, as the anticipated date for the 2026 annual meeting in its proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 24, 2025. Given the update, Itron is providing the information below relating to the timing requirements for nominations for the election of directors to be brought at the 2026 annual meeting:

Our Amended and Restated Bylaws provide that the notice of nominations for election of directors must be received at least 90 days and not more than 120 days prior to the date of our annual meeting (or if less than 60 days' notice or prior public disclosure of the date of such annual meeting is given or made to the shareholders, not later than the tenth day following the day on which notice of the date of the annual meeting was mailed or public disclosure was made). Based on the date of the 2026 annual meeting of May 7, 2026, shareholders who intend to present notice of nominations for election of directors at the 2026 annual meeting that will not be included in our proxy materials must provide to our Corporate Secretary written notice of the business they wish to propose not later than February 6, 2026 and no sooner than January 7, 2026. Notices of nomination should be directed to the attention of our Corporate Secretary, Itron, Inc., 2111 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake, Washington 99019.

In addition to the information above, please reference Itron's proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 24, 2025 for information on submitting shareholder proposals for the 2026 annual meeting.

