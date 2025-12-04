Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Appian Corporation To Present At The Barclays 23Rd Annual Global Technology Conference


2025-12-04 04:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that Serge Tanjga, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 8:40am Pacific Time and will be webcast live at the following link:

Replays of the fireside chat will be available for a limited time under the“News and Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at .

About Appian
Appian delivers a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Investor Contact
...

Media Contact
Valerie Miller
Senior Manager, Media Relations North America
...


