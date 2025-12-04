Turlock Irrigation District Honored For Innovative Project Nexus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its fourth annual Excellence in Innovation Award to Turlock Irrigation District for its Project Nexus.

TID's Project Nexus is the first U.S. pilot to install solar panels over canals, generating renewable energy and reducing water evaporation without impacting customers. The project, in partnership with UC Merced, Solar AquaGrid, and the California Department of Water Resources, produces 1.7 MW of clean energy while advancing sustainable water and energy management.

“Project Nexus sets a new standard for innovation in water and energy management,” said ACWA President Cathy Green.“By creatively leveraging existing infrastructure, it delivers real environmental benefits while supporting the communities that rely on it.”

Project Nexus demonstrates Turlock Irrigation District's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community-focused solutions. By successfully piloting solar panels over canals, the project provides a model for maximizing infrastructure efficiency, generating clean energy, and conserving water-showing how forward-thinking approaches can have multiple benefits.

ACWA's Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes outstanding innovations by public water agencies. The award, sponsored by CDM Smith, was presented during ACWA's 2025 Fall Conference & Expo in San Diego, where water professionals gathered for programs and panel discussions on California's critical water issues.

The other finalists for this year's award were:



Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District for its AMI/AMR Infrastructure Project

Fresno Irrigation District for its Basin Interties Project Tahoe City Public Utility District for its West Lake Tahoe Regional Water Treatment Plant



