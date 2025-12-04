Canadian Reservist Receives Helmets To Hardhats Scholarship To Study At Fanshawe College

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Matthew Steele will graduate with a certificate from the Millwright program.

St. Thomas, ON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) is proud to announce that the first recipient of the Millwright Scholarship: Investing in our Future is enrolled at Fanshawe College. Matthew Steele is currently studying to earn a certificate in the Millwright program. He will graduate in August 2026 after completing the accelerated one-year program. As an active Reservist, he represents the values of service, discipline, and leadership that strengthen both the military and the construction industry.

“It's a great option as a Reservist. Not only can you continue serving, you can also get your trades training. Helmets to Hardhats, Fanshawe, and the Millwrights also understand that part of it – the serving part – and they work with you on that,” said Matthew Steele, recipient of the Millwright Scholarship: Investing in our Future.“H2H was amazing. I have Fanshawe's backing. The Millwrights have backed me up on this and have been awesome.”

The Millwright Scholarship: Investing in our Future is presented by H2H, the Millwright Regional Council (MRC) and the Association of Millwrighting Contractors of Ontario (AMCO). It provides Veterans the opportunity to return to school and gain the knowledge and training they need to enter Canada's construction workforce.

Helmets to Hardhats reminds us of the value of Veterans and military members, every day of the year. Canada's military community deserves the chance to build rewarding civilian careers. H2H, MRC, AMCO, and educational partners like Fanshawe College are ready to help the military community grow their skills and contribute to Canada's growing construction workforce.

Quotes

“Fanshawe offers an outstanding Millwright program that prepares its students for the jobsite. Reservists like Matt already have the characteristics to succeed and this scholarship gives them the opportunity to strengthen those skills with training and education. H2H is proud to support Matthew as he pursues his career goals while continuing his service in the Reserves.”

James Hogarth, Executive Director of Helmets to Hardhats Canada

“Our partnership with Helmets to Hardhats and AMCO represents more than a scholarship – it's an investment in people who have served Canada with honour and professionalism. The discipline, leadership, and technical aptitude developed through military service align closely with the values of our trade. We are proud to support Matthew and others like him as they build meaningful, long-term careers in the millwright industry.”

Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Millwright Regional Council

“We are proud to welcome Matthew as the first recipient of the Millwright Scholarship. His dedication to the program and his service to our country are truly commendable. We're excited to support his journey into the skilled millwright trade and are confident that he has a bright future ahead. Our thanks to H2H for allowing us, and the MRC, to play a role in creating new career pathways for Canada's military community.”

Patricia Penney-Rouzes, CAE, Executive Director of Association of Millwrighting Contractors of Ontario

“Fanshawe is proud of Matthew's achievements and the values he brings to both the military and the Millwright industry. This scholarship truly captures the spirit of service and opportunity that Helmets to Hardhats represents, as well as the incredible commitment shown by AMCO and the MRC to support Canada's Armed Forces. This initiative is a powerful example of how education and training can open doors for those who serve, and we are honoured to be part of this effort.”

Joel Van Bynen, Associate Dean, Fanshawe College St. Thomas/Elgin Regional Campus

About Helmets to Hardhats Canada

Helmets to Hardhats is a national not-for-profit organization that connects Veterans, Reservists, Cadets, military members, and their families with apprenticeship and career opportunities in the skilled trades. H2H provides training, mentorship, and employment supports in partnership with Canada's Building Trades Unions and employers across the country.

Matthew Steele, Canadian Reservist and Helmets to Hardhats Millwright Scholarship Recipent Scholarship Recipient Matthew Steele is supported by Helmets to Hardhats, Millwright Regional Council, Association of Millwrighting Contractors of Ontario, and Fanshawe College

