Ethereum Undergoes Fusaka Upgrade

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptocurrency Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) is undergoing its next hard fork known as the "Fusaka Upgrade."

The Fusaka Upgrade is scheduled to take place in early December and aims to improve the Ethereum network's scalability and reduce costs for Layer 2 networks.

This is Ethereum's second major hard fork of 2025 after the Pectra upgrade was completed earlier in the year.

The Fusaka Upgrade promises to reduce bandwidth requirements on the Ethereum network by up to 85%.

Layer 2 transaction costs are expected to drop between 40% and 60% once the newest hard fork is completed.

Going forward, it is expected that more transactions will be processed at faster speeds on Ethereum's main network.

In recent years, Ethereum has undergone several network upgrades, including The Merge in 2022 and the Dencun hard fork in 2024.

Each upgrade builds on the previous one, all with the aim of making transactions carried out on the Ethereum network larger, faster, and more efficient.

The price of ETH is currently at $3,176.60 U.S., having fallen 5% this year.