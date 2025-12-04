São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, December 4, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, December 4, 2025
Also notable: Vanda and the Youngs: AC/DC Early Years Tribute (late) at Blue Note and recurring jazz at Bourbon Street (Moema).Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Elipse Jazz Quartet: Eduardo Bodra, Gabriel Gaiardo, Ramon Cavalcante & Sullivan (jazz)
-
Why picked: Dynamic ensemble of São Paulo jazz talents delivers improvisational sets in an upscale venue-sophisticated, instrumental exploration ideal for expats seeking authentic local jazz heritage.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - Elipse Jazz Quartet
-
Why picked: Post-pandemic reunion show with special guest Otto, celebrating the band's debut album-energetic, nostalgic performance in an intimate historic space, great for expats discovering Brazilian indie rock.
Start: 21:30
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. IG announcement
-
Why picked: Jean-Philippe Rameau's baroque masterpiece reimagined with hip-hop choreography by Bintou Dembélé-exotic, innovative fusion of classical and contemporary dance, appealing to expats interested in cultural crossovers.
Start: 20:00
Address: Praça Ramos de Azevedo, S/N, Centro
Info: Theatro Municipal - programação
Tickets: Eventim - Les Indes Galantes
-
Why picked: Eclectic DJ trio blends Brazilian grooves, afro rhythms, disco, and psychedelia-early evening dance set in an open-air largo, suited for expats easing into São Paulo's vibrant nightlife.
Start: 18:30
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos (free)
-
Blue Note - Vanda and the Youngs: AC/DC Early Years Tribute (rock tribute)
- Start: 22:30; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Consolação; Tickets: Eventim - AC/DC Tribute.
Bourbon Street - Jazz Sessions (jazz)
- Start: 20:30; Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Tickets: Bourbon Street - programação.
18:20 arrive in Consolação → 18:30 DJ Puro Sulco (Casa de Francisca Largo) → 20:00 stay for Valentin ft. Otto (21:30 Salão) → 21:40 rideshare to Centro for Les Indes Galantes (Theatro Municipal 20:00, late catch) → hop to Paulista for Elipse Jazz (Blue Note 20:00) or late AC/DC tribute (22:30).Getting around & quick tips
-
Consolação ↔ Centro ↔ Paulista ↔ Moema trips average 10–25 min via app on Thursdays; moderate traffic.
Bring ID; smart-casual attire suits all. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out.
Theatro Municipal is formal-arrive early for seating; Casa de Francisca Largo is casual and open-air.
Note: Listings verified for Thursday, Dec 4, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
