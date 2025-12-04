Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, December 4, 2025


2025-12-04 03:19:57
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Elipse Jazz Quartet at Blue Note (Paulista), Valentin ft. Otto at Casa de Francisca [Salão] (Consolação), DJ Puro Sulco at Casa de Francisca [Largo] (Consolação), and Les Indes Galantes opera-ballet at Theatro Municipal (Centro).

Also notable: Vanda and the Youngs: AC/DC Early Years Tribute (late) at Blue Note and recurring jazz at Bourbon Street (Moema).

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Elipse Jazz Quartet: Eduardo Bodra, Gabriel Gaiardo, Ramon Cavalcante & Sullivan (jazz)
  • Why picked: Dynamic ensemble of São Paulo jazz talents delivers improvisational sets in an upscale venue-sophisticated, instrumental exploration ideal for expats seeking authentic local jazz heritage.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Elipse Jazz Quartet
Casa de Francisca - Valentin ft. Otto (rock/pop)
  • Why picked: Post-pandemic reunion show with special guest Otto, celebrating the band's debut album-energetic, nostalgic performance in an intimate historic space, great for expats discovering Brazilian indie rock.
  • Start: 21:30
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. IG announcement
Theatro Municipal - Les Indes Galantes (opera-ballet)
  • Why picked: Jean-Philippe Rameau's baroque masterpiece reimagined with hip-hop choreography by Bintou Dembélé-exotic, innovative fusion of classical and contemporary dance, appealing to expats interested in cultural crossovers.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Praça Ramos de Azevedo, S/N, Centro
  • Info: Theatro Municipal - programação
  • Tickets: Eventim - Les Indes Galantes
Casa de Francisca - DJ Puro Sulco (Brazilian/afro/disco)
  • Why picked: Eclectic DJ trio blends Brazilian grooves, afro rhythms, disco, and psychedelia-early evening dance set in an open-air largo, suited for expats easing into São Paulo's vibrant nightlife.
  • Start: 18:30
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos (free)
Also notable
  • Blue Note - Vanda and the Youngs: AC/DC Early Years Tribute (rock tribute) - Start: 22:30; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Consolação; Tickets: Eventim - AC/DC Tribute.
  • Bourbon Street - Jazz Sessions (jazz) - Start: 20:30; Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Tickets: Bourbon Street - programação.
Suggested route

18:20 arrive in Consolação → 18:30 DJ Puro Sulco (Casa de Francisca Largo) → 20:00 stay for Valentin ft. Otto (21:30 Salão) → 21:40 rideshare to Centro for Les Indes Galantes (Theatro Municipal 20:00, late catch) → hop to Paulista for Elipse Jazz (Blue Note 20:00) or late AC/DC tribute (22:30).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Consolação ↔ Centro ↔ Paulista ↔ Moema trips average 10–25 min via app on Thursdays; moderate traffic.
  • Bring ID; smart-casual attire suits all. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out.
  • Theatro Municipal is formal-arrive early for seating; Casa de Francisca Largo is casual and open-air.

Note: Listings verified for Thursday, Dec 4, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

