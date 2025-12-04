403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Viral Pistachio Craze Turns Argentina's Desert Valleys Into A New Bet
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
A TikTok-famous“Dubai chocolate” has pushed global pistachio demand to new highs.
Argentina's dry Andean provinces are racing to plant about 25,000 hectares of orchards.
The boom shows how private farmers, not politics, are quietly reshaping the country's export future.
In the dry valleys of western Argentina, long rows of young pistachio trees now stand where grapes or olives used to be. They look modest, but they are a high-stakes bet that the world's new passion for pistachios will last long enough to pay off heavy upfront costs.
The spark came from far away. A“Dubai chocolate” bar, loaded with pistachio cream, went viral on TikTok and Instagram, turning the nut into a symbol of indulgence from Europe to Latin America.
At the same time, ice-cream chains, bakeries and chocolate makers added new pistachio flavours, squeezing supplies and pushing prices higher.
Argentina has stepped into this gap. Pistachio area has multiplied in just a few years to around 25,000 hectares, centred on San Juan at the foot of the Andes.
Specialists have mapped more land in Mendoza, San Luis and La Pampa with the same mix of scorching summers and cold winters that the crop needs.
Most orchards use Californian rootstocks and modern irrigation, but production will only really take off as seven-year-old trees reach full maturity.
Behind the numbers lies a deeper story. For decades, Argentina 's farm belt has generated export dollars while politics in Buenos Aires swung between heavy intervention and brief reform.
Pistachios fit a quieter, more market-driven mood: farmers are choosing a crop that rewards long-term planning, clear rules and access to global buyers rather than state protection.
A dessert trend born in Dubai now shapes planting decisions in rural South America. When millions of people share the same craving online, they send a price signal that distant producers can read almost in real time.
A TikTok-famous“Dubai chocolate” has pushed global pistachio demand to new highs.
Argentina's dry Andean provinces are racing to plant about 25,000 hectares of orchards.
The boom shows how private farmers, not politics, are quietly reshaping the country's export future.
In the dry valleys of western Argentina, long rows of young pistachio trees now stand where grapes or olives used to be. They look modest, but they are a high-stakes bet that the world's new passion for pistachios will last long enough to pay off heavy upfront costs.
The spark came from far away. A“Dubai chocolate” bar, loaded with pistachio cream, went viral on TikTok and Instagram, turning the nut into a symbol of indulgence from Europe to Latin America.
At the same time, ice-cream chains, bakeries and chocolate makers added new pistachio flavours, squeezing supplies and pushing prices higher.
Argentina has stepped into this gap. Pistachio area has multiplied in just a few years to around 25,000 hectares, centred on San Juan at the foot of the Andes.
Specialists have mapped more land in Mendoza, San Luis and La Pampa with the same mix of scorching summers and cold winters that the crop needs.
Most orchards use Californian rootstocks and modern irrigation, but production will only really take off as seven-year-old trees reach full maturity.
Behind the numbers lies a deeper story. For decades, Argentina 's farm belt has generated export dollars while politics in Buenos Aires swung between heavy intervention and brief reform.
Pistachios fit a quieter, more market-driven mood: farmers are choosing a crop that rewards long-term planning, clear rules and access to global buyers rather than state protection.
A dessert trend born in Dubai now shapes planting decisions in rural South America. When millions of people share the same craving online, they send a price signal that distant producers can read almost in real time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment