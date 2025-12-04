403
Codelco And Glencore Bet On A New Copper Era In Northern Chile
Chile's state copper company Codelco has quietly taken a big strategic turn. By signing a memorandum of understanding with Glencore for a new smelter in the north, it is betting that disciplined partnership with a global trader will do more for growth than slogans about how to“control” resources.
On paper the project is simple. Glencore will design, finance, build and operate a smelter in the Antofagasta region, likely near Antofagasta city or Tocopilla.
The plant is planned to treat around 1.5 million tonnes of copper concentrate a year under modern environmental standards. In exchange, Codelco will negotiate a supply contract of up to 800,000 tonnes annually for at least ten years, with an option to extend for another decade.
A pre-feasibility study is due by May 2026. If the numbers work, construction would start around 2030 and operations between 2032 and 2033. Industry estimates put the investment at roughly $1.5–2 billion.
Chile Aims to Capture More Copper Value at Home
The story behind the story is about where copper value is captured. Chile is the world's top producer, yet much of its output leaves as semi-processed concentrate that is then refined in Asia, especially China, which now dominates global smelting capacity.
At home, aging plants and political fights over pollution led to closures, leaving the country with only a small share of world refining.
This deal, along with a planned modernization of another state-linked smelter at Paipote, suggests a different answer: fewer leaky, obsolete facilities and more serious, capital-heavy projects close to the mines.
For expats, investors and trading partners, it is a signal that Chile still wants to be a predictable, rules-based hub for the metals that feed the energy transition – and that it is ready to work with private groups willing to put real money and technology on the table.
Chile's Codelco has chosen Glencore as preferred partner for a giant new copper smelter in the Antofagasta region.
The plant would process 1.5 million tonnes of concentrate a year, with Codelco supplying up to 800,000 tonnes under a long-term deal.
The project signals a move away from noisy ideological battles toward hard-nosed investment that keeps more value and jobs in Chile.
