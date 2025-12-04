Why Did QCLS Stock Surge Over 60% Today?



Shkreli said that he would join the company as CEO if President Trump allowed it. QCLS was formerly known as TNF Pharmaceuticals and announced a name change in September 2025 as it pivoted to become a quantum-class computing company.

Q/C Technologies Inc. (QCLS) shares soared over 60% on Thursday, extending Wednesday's gains as American pharma investor Martin Shkreli announced that he had purchased the company's shares.

“We bought a photonic/optical computing stock: $QCLS. I'm convinced that the answer to frontier computing is optical, not quantum. we're calling it "quantum class" so investors understand it,” Shkreli said in a post on X. He also added that he would join the company as CEO if President Trump allowed it.

Shkreli also noted that his near-term target on the stock is $100. Currently, QCLS shares are trading around $7.

Quantum Leaps

Shkreli said that photonic technology delivers on the promise of quantum computing with realistic capabilities, while matrix multiplication could be far faster than GPUs.

QCLS was formerly known as TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TNFA). The company announced a name change in September to represent its strategic pivot from pharmaceuticals to quantum-class computing.

In October, the company obtained exclusive global digital rights to LightSolver's laser processing unit (LPU) that can be used in the cryptocurrency verticals.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock was 'extremely bullish' while message volume jumped to 'extremely high' at the time of writing. The stock was also the second-most-trending ticker on the platform.

One user highlighted their positive take on the stock.

Another user noted that the stock was ready for another rally.

Shares of QCLS are down over 98% year-to-date.

