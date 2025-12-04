PM Modi Gifts Russian Bhagvad Gita To President Putin In New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a copy of Bhagvad Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin, who is on a two-day visit to India.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared a photograph of the moment, describing the scripture as a source of inspiration for millions of people across the world. "Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi said. Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world.@KremlinRussia_E twitter/D2zczJXkU2 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

This comes after PM Modi warmly welcomed the Russian President at the Palam airport in Delhi on Thursday evening.

Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people.@KremlinRussia_E twitter/L7IORzRfV9 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

Both leaders also shared a car ride from the airport to the PM's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, highlighting the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders.

Welcomed my friend, President Putin to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.@KremlinRussia_E twitter/2L7AZ1WIph - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

Putin's Visit for 23rd India-Russia Summit

Putin, who is on his first visit to India in four years, will be in New Delhi till December 5. During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi.

Experts Weigh In on Visit's Significance

Experts have also weighed in on the significance of Putin's trip, which is expected to boost cooperation in defence, trade, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs.

Historical Partnership and Defence Support

Former diplomat Arun Singh told ANI about the significance of the India-Russia partnership, outlining the political and defence support that Moscow has provided to New Delhi over the years. "This is an important visit. I have had occasion to serve twice in Moscow. I served at the time of the Soviet Union and then in the 1990s in the Russian Federation after dissolution of the Soviet Union. And I could sense that there is a historical nature to the partnership," he said.

"There is a confidence in the relationship on both sides. In India, there is a memory of Russia being an important partner which has provided political support that we've needed from time to time, including at the UN Security Council," he added.

Citing the example of Operation Sindoor, India's military action against the terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, Arun Singh pointed to the role of the Russians' defence arsenal. "And it has also shared with us defence items that we've needed, again, which has been very important. If you saw in Operation Sindoor, among the weapons systems that did very well were the S-400 and the BrahMos missile, which are part of the Russia partnership," he said.

Symbolic Visit to Boost Trade and Economy

Additionally, Lydia Kulik, Head of India Studies at Moscow School of Management, stated that the visit is both "symbolic and a spectacle" as both countries are looking positively at their future in terms of cooperation on trade and economy.

"This visit is very important as it is happening after quite some time, and it's picking up on the visit of PM Modi to Russia in 2024, when the two countries set new agendas in the new environment. This visit is both symbolic and a spectacle," she said.

"India and Russia are looking very positively at their future in terms of cooperation on trade and economy. The priority at the moment is to open the Russian market for Indian exporters. Besides trade and economy, there is going to be political discussions, new deals in defence and military cooperation and a frank exchange of opinions about the current situation in the world," she added. (ANI)

