Bert Kreischer's Comedy Series 'Free Bert' To Premiere On Netflix

Bert Kreischer's comedy series 'Free Bert' is all set to be released on Netflix in January. The streamer released six first-look images of the show on Thursday.

About 'Free Bert'

As per Variety, the six-episode series, created by Kreischer, Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel, finds Kreischer playing a scripted version of himself. The logline reads as follows: "Bert Kreischer -- shirtless comedian, party legend, perpetual wildcard -- finds himself in uncharted territory when his daughters are accepted to an elite Beverly Hills private school. When his unbridled antics turn his family into outcasts, he decides to 'put on a shirt' and stifle his true nature to better fit in."

'Free Bert' Cast and Crew

The previously announced cast features Arden Myrin ("The Righteous Gemstones," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Ava Ryan ("Keeping Up With the Joneses"), and newcomer Lilou Lang, who will portray Kreischer's family. Notably, Myrin's character bears the same name as Kreischer's real-life wife.

Christine Horn, Chris Witaske, Mandell Maughan, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Robert Jon Mello, Braxton Alexander, Matthew Del Negro and Noshir Dalal will also be seen in the series.

Paul and Mogel serve as showrunners, writers and directors of "Free Bert," which is executive produced by Kreischer, LeeAnn Kreischer, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Elise Henderson and Judi Marmel. (ANI)

